Statkraft AS: Publication of Offering Circular

The following Offering Circular has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Offering Circular dated 18 May 2017 for the EUR 6,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Statkraft AS

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

Offering Circular:

http://statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/6-funding/emtn/icm-27239818-v1-statkraft_2017_-_offering_circular_final.pdf (http://statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/6-funding/emtn/icm-27239818-v1-statkraft_2017_-_offering_circular_final.pdf)

The 2016 annual report:

http://statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/4-reports-and-presentations/2016/2016-statkraft-as-annual-report/annual-report-2016-statkraft-as_eng_small.pdf (http://statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/4-reports-and-presentations/2016/2016-statkraft-as-annual-report/annual-report-2016-statkraft-as_eng_small.pdf)

The 2015 annual report:

http://statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/4-reports-and-presentations/2015/2015-statkraft-as-annual-report/statkraft-as-2015-eng-low.pdf (http://statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/4-reports-and-presentations/2015/2015-statkraft-as-annual-report/statkraft-as-2015-eng-low.pdf)

Unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer for the three months ended 31 March 2017:

http://statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/4-reports-and-presentations/2017/q1-2017/1703-external-group-report.pdf (http://statkraft.com/globalassets/1-statkraft-public/05-investor-relations/4-reports-and-presentations/2017/q1-2017/1703-external-group-report.pdf)

A copy of the Offering Circular has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

For further information, please contact:

Vice President Group Treasury, Tron Ringstad, tel.: +47 992 93 670, e-mail: tron.ringstad@statkraft.com

Funding Manager Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652, e-mail: Stephan.Skaane@statkraft.com

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Offering Circular may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Circular you must ascertain from the Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.