BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), (OTCQB: PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, @ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon), www.CieloMarBaja.com.

Jan Telander, President and CEO of ProGreen, comments on the company's agriculture project in Baja California:

"I am very pleased with the progress in Baja, and have the following update on the funding and development of the agriculture operations.

"The company has taken on several notes during this year as bridge financing, partly for our real estate project, Cielo Mar, but mainly to fund the necessary investments for development of, as well as operational costs for our first farm, Arenoso.

"All money invested in the agriculture operations is considered as loan, as per the JV with Contel, referred to in the press release dated January 23, 2017. We expect the loan to be repaid from revenues generated by this year's harvest, with substantial annual yields to follow for years to come.

"With the financing disclosed in the 8K, and the Form D for compliance, filed yesterday, we don't see any need for further bridge financing at this time. It is our full intention, as mentioned in earlier press releases, to pay off bridge financing notes in cash, as opposed to allowing them to convert. We believe we are now fully funded until such time that the income from the first harvest starts flowing, expected in July.

"We have just published aerial videos and photos of the ProGreen Farm - Arenoso - on ProGreenUS.com (on the agriculture project page), where you can see the scope and the present state of this agriculture development. We will add new photos and videos periodically.

"We plan to begin further agriculture land development as soon as we have the harvest underway, in line with our expansion plans for 2018."

Websites:

www.ProGreenUS.com

www.CieloMarBaja.com

Follow us on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/ProGreenFarms/

https://www.facebook.com/cielomarbajacamx/

https://twitter.com/ProGreenUS

https://progreenus.wordpress.com/

About ProGreen US, Inc.

PROGREEN US, INC., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in Bloomfield, Michigan, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,100 acres of land with 4.7 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

Independent Stock Message Forum:

http://investorshangout.com/ProGreen-US-PGUS-65470/

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

ProGreen US, Inc.

Jan Telander

President and CEO

Jan@ProGreenUS.com

Phone: 1 (248) 805-3652

www.ProGreenUS.com



