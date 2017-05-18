Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: ServiceNow Agrees to Acquire Qlue; Announces Investment in BuildOnMe

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Sabre Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) as the Company announced on May 17, 2017, that it will make new investments to enable intelligent automation which would eventually improve user experiences and process automation using virtual agent technologies across IT, HR, Security Workflows, and Customer Service. The Company has agreed to acquire Qlue, under its strategy to further increase productivity for its customers and enhance their experiences by application of artificial intelligence to run regular customer desk conversations. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

One of ServiceNow's competitors within the Information Technology Services space, Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ: SABR), reported on May 02, 2017, its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Sabre in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on NOW; touching on SABR. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

The Announcement

ServiceNow made two important announcements on May 17, 2017, concerning the growth of its Intelligent Automation Engine portfolio. Apart from the announcement to acquire Qlue, ServiceNow has invested in BuildOnMe, an early-stage firm that delivers artificial intelligence-enabled applications on the Now Platform. According to the Company, intelligence is the glue that brings automation, context and human power into the service conversation.

The Company additionally announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Qlue, a virtual agent messaging Company that leverages artificial intelligence to power virtual agents. ServiceNow plans to apply Qlue to assist in a range of service desks domains, across IT, HR, customer service and more. Post the closing of the transaction, ServiceNow will re-platform Qlue in its Intelligent Automation Engine on the Now Platform.

Virtual agents

Virtual agents act as a medium to enable a two-way flow of interaction in natural language between machine and humans. Developed through machine learning and artificial intelligence, a virtual agent Chatbot can deliver solutions to problems, answer questions, and undertake actions with a greater level of efficiency and faster turnaround. Chatbots are known to provide employees or consumers a personalized, accessible, and effective experience. ServiceNow's approach towards the Now platform is tailored for each customer and their own cloud instance via ServiceNow's multi-instance architecture. It enables the Company to train individual datasets that are specific to customer's businesses, resulting in highly accurate predictions.

BuildOnMe, Intelligent HR Chatbot Development

BuildOnMe Bob (BuildOn Bot) delivered a Chatbot HR assistant designed on the Now platform. Bob for HR addresses common questions and requests to HR agents so that they can ask questions of Bob, rather than searching through content in different places. Bob can also be used to obtain information on maternity leave or other forms of queries. It also processes requests for leave of absence, vacation and more. Bob can additionally be adapted for expertise in IT service management.

ServiceNow Strategy

ServiceNow's primary strategy is to build, buy, and partner to accelerate customer's path to intelligent automation. The investments made, represent the Company's commitment to deliver greater intelligence for everyday work on the Now Platform. This helps the Company's customers to gain greater efficiencies from their operations while delivering superior user experiences for their employees and customers. Through the Company's Ventures investments, such as BuildOnMe, ServiceNow is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that allow customers to focus their team's valuable time on higher level work.

ServiceNow Growth Portfolio

Being an Enterprise Cloud Company, ServiceNow has aimed for constant innovation, be it through organic growth or acquisitions and investments in other prospective Companies. Recently, on May 10, 2017, the Company announced its Enterprise Onboarding and Transition solutions for Human Resources. A day before, on May 09, 2017, ServiceNow announced machine learning capabilities to tackle big issues persisting in the IT industry nowadays. Using the ServiceNow Intelligent Automation Engine, the Company offered a solution to its customers to prevent outages even before they happen, automatically categorize and route incidents, benchmark performance against IT peers and predict future performance. This announcement to acquire Qlue follows the Company's previously announced acquisition of DxContinuum, a Silicon Valley-based, machine-learning Company to embed its technology in the ServiceNow platform and across all its products. The announcement was made on January 18, 2017, and the financial terms were not disclosed for the transaction.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $98.55, slipping 1.63% from its previous closing price of $100.18. A total volume of 3.63 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.39 million shares. ServiceNow's stock price surged 12.50% in the last month, 18.35% in the past six months, and 41.80% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 32.57% since the start of the year. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $16.72 billion.

--

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street