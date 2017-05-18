WEST PALM BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBMJ) one of the nation's top canna related media companies, announced today that its LoudMouth News has added 900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches, which features Don Imus, Brian Kilmeade, and Jim Bohannon as the latest station to air LoudMouth News spots expanding into talk radio format throughout West Palm Beach, Florida.

"LoudMouth News" became the first syndicated terrestrial radio news program that focused on the news relating to the marijuana industry. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage.

900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches has the biggest names in talk along with local news, traffic, weather, health, sports reports, and much more. You can listen live at http://www.900thetalk.com/

Don Imus is an American radio host, humorist, landscape photographer, philanthropist and writer. His nationally syndicated talk show, Imus in The Morning, is broadcast throughout the United States.

Brian Kilmeade is a Fox News Channel television personality. Weekdays, he co-hosts Fox's morning show, Fox and Friends. He has written several fiction and nonfiction books, and hosts the Fox News Radio program Kilmeade and Friends.

Jim Bohannon is an American broadcaster who has worked in both television and radio. He is best known for hosting the nationally syndicated late night radio talk show The Jim Bohannon Show. For 31 years, he also hosted America in the Morning, a nationally syndicated radio news show, stepping down in December 2015.

Bohannon was voted one of "The 100 Most Important Radio Talk Show Hosts in America" for three consecutive years by Talkers magazine, and in 2013 was chosen as the recipient of Talkers Lifetime Achievement Award. Jim Bohannon was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2003. He has also been nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for Network Syndicated Personality of the Year.

Mark Schaftlein, Canna Consumer Goods CEO, stated: "Joining such well known personalities on 900am The Talk of The Palm Beaches further solidifies the mainstream impact and acceptance that LoudMouth News is enjoying with its groundbreaking radio content. I am very pleased with the immediate impact that LoudMouth has had on Canna Consumer Goods as a company and a leader in Canna Related Media."

Loudmouth News began as a two-minute syndicated news program and quickly grew to a five-minute segment running as news on a variety of stations across the nation. Due to its rapid adoption by stations that previously chose not to air the subject matter and the show's popularity in addition to the short news breaks, the format has been extended to a full hour minus commercial breaks. The new format can be listened to at www.loudmouthnews.com and on increasing number of stations throughout the country.

www.loudmouthnews.com makes a plethora of information available regarding the legalized cannabis industry. It also links to the Loudmouth News radio episodes and media produced for the public domain. The site is updated every day with an aggregation of all the news that is relevant to consumers, producers, and investors of private and public companies in the rapidly growing legal marijuana market sector. www.loudmouthnews.com

