

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Thursday morning amid renewed demand concerns in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent problems.



Investigations into his dealings with the Kremlin and the circumstances surrounding his firing FBI Director James Comey threatens to hinder his pro-growth economic agenda.



Meanwhile, U.S. oil supplies fell less than expected last week, the Energy Department's most recent report said yesterday.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 66 cents at $48.42 a barrel, easing from multi-week highs. OPEC ministers meet in Vienna on May 25 and are expected to prolong their agreement to limit production by up to nine months.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new claims consensus of 240K. In the previous 4 weeks the moving average was 243.50K.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Fed Business Outlook Survey for May is expected at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are projecting General Business conditions gauge to decline to 19.6 from 22.0 last month.



