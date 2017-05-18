Booming Cannabis Market Providing an Array of Opportunities for Growing Number of Industries

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the legal marijuana and cannabis industry continues to grow and mature, the expansive growth has produced a wide array of opportunities for companies to realize a booming benefit in new business, such as providers of product development & launches, technological advanced growing services, cutting-edge lighting solutions and other aspects of grow operations to keep up with rapidly rising consumer demand.The cannabis/legal marijuana market continues to influence growth and opportunities for companies such as:AV1 Group, Inc.(OTC: AVOP), Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB), MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT), mCig, Inc., (OTC: MCIG), Greengro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH)

AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC: AVOP), a publicly traded investment and holding company announced today that the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary CannaLighting in partnership withApollo Smart Lightsa provider of intelligent LED lighting solutions, has finished beta testing its proprietary prototype LED system for cannabis in Denver, Colorado and is preparing for launch of sales and marketing.

Apollo, who will manufacture the lighting product for the Company, has also granted the Company an exclusive license to market Apollo's line of products for Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Mexico... all prime cannabis growth territories. Read this and more news for AVOP athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/avop.html

The new LED system addresses and solves a key problem common to all 'horticulture' growers... the timing from vegetative to bloom. The system enables this process to proceed as quickly as possible and increases cost effectiveness of the growth cycle.

The LED lighting sector is an intricate key to the indoor agricultural environments that these harvesting facilities represent, since the majority of these crops are grown indoors. U.S. retail cannabis sales will rise more than five-fold, from an estimated $2.2-$2.6 billion in 2014 to $7.4-8.2 billion in 2018, according to an article recently published by Marijuana Business Daily.

In other industry news and developments this month:

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.(OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products and a naturally high alkaline water, announced today that the Company has appointed Kevin Harrington, an American entrepreneur, business executive and TV celebrity to its Board of Directors and as a marketing and communications consultant to the Company. Kevin Harrington is a successful entrepreneur with a career spanning 40 years. He is an Original Shark on the ABC hit and Emmy winning TV show, Shark Tank. He is also the Inventor of the Infomercial, As Seen On TV Pioneer, the Co-Founder of the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA) and the Co-Founding Board Member of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO).

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT), a leading technology platform for medical cannabis patients and businesses, this month announced it has launched an activist celebrity influencer campaign to help accelerate its user growth. One of the world's most renowned cannabis consumers, Snoop Dogg (Snoop), has started to drive his 17 million Instagram fans and followers to join the MassRoots platform as one of the first influencers in the program."As we scale our user base towards two million users, we're looking to leverage the following and influence of pro-cannabis celebrities to help break MassRoots into the mainstream," said MassRoots Chief Executive Officer Isaac Dietrich.

mCig, Inc.(OTCQB: MCIG), a leading distributor of innovative products, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry this week announced some highlights of its year-end financial results: Net Sales increased to $4.5 million, a 158% increase year to year comparison, and a 1,294% increase for the 4th quarter compared to same period last fiscal year - Net income of $1.5 million compared to a $1.4 million loss from the previous year, and an increase of $2.9 million net earnings - Cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 million compared to $0.1 million from the previous year (a 1,369% increase), and a 400% increase from last quarter. mCig generated $2.1 million in cash from operating activities - mCig assets increased to $6.8 million, having 6 times more assets than it does liabilities. Read the full report at:https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mcig-inc-announces-unaudited-fiscal-110000034.html

Greengro Technologies, Inc.(OTC: GRNH), a world-class provider of eco-friendly green technologies, also announced this month that the Company has established $4.4 Million in funding to facilitate the build out of a second Marijuana Dispensary in North Hollywood. Set approximately 2 hours from Greengro's flagship location in North Hollywood, Cathedral City's operation will be strategically designed to reflect the brand and operational structure of its North Hollywood counterpart, in anticipation of continued regional expansion.

