Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income markets



Products Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income products



What you need to know:



The fair values on Danish mortgage bonds included in Bond Analytics will from Monday May 22 be available in production environment. You can read more about the fair value release here NASDAQ - Market Data News



TIP specification for GCF release 3.4 is available via GCF web page.



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.