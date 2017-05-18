sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,483 Euro		-0,065
-1,43 %
WKN: A14MSY ISIN: GB00BVFD7Q58 Ticker-Symbol: T3V1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD LIFE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LIFE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,453
4,53
14:43
4,465
4,513
14:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LIFE PLC
STANDARD LIFE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD LIFE PLC4,483-1,43 %