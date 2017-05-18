NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IGC), an NNW client positioned as a first mover in developing a portfolio of products using cannabis-based combination therapies for the treatment of pain and other conditions.

The publication is entitled, "Cannabis-Based Therapies with Potential to Dull the Pain of Opioid Abuse." It discusses alternative, cannabis-based pain treatment therapies and several promising, public companies that are developing them.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/cannabis-based-therapies-potential-dull-pain-opioid-abuse/

"According to a 2016 report published by Transparency Market Research, analysts surmise that almost 20 percent of the world's population currently suffers from chronic pain. As such, the global pain management therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a 3.7 percent CAGR through 2024, with market valuation increasing to US $83.0 billion by the same year.

"IGC aims to formulate and commercialize cannabinoid compounds as an alternative to addictive long-term opioid treatments, endeavoring to do so through a focus on combination therapy. The company is developing a portfolio of phytocannabinoid-based therapies to treat a broad range of therapeutic indications, including neuropathic and cancer pain. IGC has applied for a U.S. patent to treat pain based on a novel therapy that utilizes cannabinoid extracts.

"IGC's innovative and exciting strategy is to leverage its 'first mover' position to become a leader within the phytocannabinoid-based combination therapy specialty pharmaceutical sector. Developing cannabis-based combination therapies represents a huge and unique opportunity in this emerging specialty pharmaceutical sector. Obtaining FDA approval for combination therapy is typically significantly quicker and less costly than new drug applications, which means IGC can potentially bring its cannabis-based pharmaceutical products to market in a timely and thus cost-effective manner. With a market cap of approximately $11.0 million, a fraction of that of its peer group, IGC is poised to explode once its cannabis-based pain therapies obtain approval and can be brought to the market."

