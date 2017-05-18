BONSALL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA ("MCOA" or "the Company") (OTC PINK: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and industrial hemp corporation, is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website; www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com.

The new website will provide our shareholders and prospective investors with helpful information to make educated investment decisions. As the Company continues to execute its strategic plans, this new site will be the central hub for information about MCOA and the rapidly emerging cannabis and hemp industry.

Since starting the process to become fully reporting and uplisting to a higher financial exchange, the OTCQB, the Company has been engaging with institutional investors and analyzing meaningful M&A opportunities in the cannabis and industrial hemp marketplaces. This new site will be a useful tool in providing investors with updates on these developments.

MCOA recently engaged Hill and DraKoln Media ("H&D") to develop the new website and provide marketing and brand management support. MCOA looks forward to capitalizing on H&D's ability to communicate clearly and concisely with investors and consumers alike. They will develop a strong and lasting presence for the Company's brands. MCOA will take full advantage of H&D's ability to reach audiences across a variety of demographics related to our industry and expand our reach into new territory.

"We are very happy to finally be launching our new corporate website. David Hill and the Hill & DraKoln group did a wonderful job on the new site and we look forward to them launching the comprehensive branding and marketing strategy they are developing for the Company," said Mr. Steinberg, MCOA President & CEO.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For more information, please visit the Company's websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

hempSMART.com

agoracom.com/ir/MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica

Contact:

Marijuana Company of America, Inc

Investor Relations

1+(888)-777-4362

IR@mcoa.club



