MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leader in unified information governance and analytics for the large enterprise, today announced its appearance at the Information Management, Investigations, Compliance & eDiscovery (IICE) Summit. The event takes place May 23-24 in London, and features a multinational array of thought leaders. ZL CEO Kon Leong will speak at the Day 2 plenary session on the obstacles to data privacy presented by analytics initiatives, and the complexities introduced by the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The details of Leong's presentation are as follows:

Title: How to Juggle Governance, Privacy and Analytics

Time: Wednesday, May 24, 9:40AM-10:00AM

Location: London Marriott Hotel Regents Park

The 12 th annual IICE Summit falls nearly one year to the day of the forthcoming GDPR implementation, which will mark a shift in how data privacy is regulated globally. Leong, who has been at the forefront of thought leadership around data privacy, joins a handful of leaders representing Legal, Compliance, Forensics, and Records Management, among other fields.

"New data regulations put a premium on the ability to establish privacy by design at the architectural level of an organization's governance strategy," said Leong.

ZL's recent file analysis offering, ZL File Analysis and Management, enables organizations to meet privacy requirements by providing in-place metadata and content analysis of employee-created file systems, and the ability to take long-term action through automated remediation policies.

