CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE MKT:WTT), announces its software and hardware products have been chosen by IDY Corporation of Tokyo, Japan, for a research project to advance 4G and 5G small cell technology.

IDY is licensing CommAgility's SmallCellPHY and SmallCellSTACK software, which provide a complete LTE Physical Layer and LTE Protocol Stack for small cell eNodeB products. CommAgility has integrated the software onto its AMC-K2L-RF2 ARM- and DSP-based processing card, which includes two wideband RF transceiver channels.

CommAgility and IDY are working together, with support from CommAgility's Japanese distributor StarBridge, to deploy the integrated hardware and software in a variety of 4G and 5G research and development programs. The solution meets the demanding quality requirements for the Japanese market.

CommAgility's hardware and software will be on display at the Wireless Technology Park (WTP) exhibition in Tokyo, from May 24th to 26th. CommAgility and StarBridge can be found at Booth 14-3-1.

Kazuaki Honda, President at IDY Corporation, said: "CommAgility provides a proven system, with hardware and software integrated and tested. This means we can focus on achieving our R&D goals on the journey towards 5G, as well as offering our customers highly differentiated products."

Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility, said: "IDY is undertaking leading-edge 4G and 5G research, and with the expert local support from StarBridge, we are pleased to be able to help them."

About Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company, is a developer of embedded signal processing and RF modules, and LTE PHY/stack software, for 4G and 5G mobile network and related applications.

IDY Corporation, is a wireless platform company, located in Tokyo, Japan. IDY is developing and manufacturing cellular network products for wide area and private narrow band infrastructure. The major product is a M2M router for railway, power plant, factory, HEMS, BEMS and security applications. IDY is a leader in Japanese IoT/M2M markets with a reputation for high quality and stability.

