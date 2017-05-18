Big Pharma Licensing Trends Report (2012-16) - Annual Revenues in Excess of $10 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Big Pharma Licensing Trends, 2012-16" report to their offering.

Between 2012 and 2016, Big Pharma - a peer set of approximately 16 firms across the world with large R&D and sales organizations, and annual revenues in excess of $10bn - signed over 1,200 drug-focused deals, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12%. The top five dealmakers in terms of volume were AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Pfizer, and Merck & Co. Overall, Big Pharma represented the majority of the monetary value of all biopharma partnerships: the peer group was responsible for $151bn in deal-making during the five-year period out of the $287bn in all comparable biopharma alliances (including the Big Pharma peer set).

As of 2016, Big Pharma companies had approximately 337 candidates in the pipeline for cancer, which is well over two times that of any other therapeutic area. This was reflected in the peer set's deal-making; between 2012 and 2016, about one-third of Big Pharma's in- and out-licensing deals were in oncology, and immuno-oncology was the key driver of oncology in-licensing. Big Pharma companies signed more alliances to bring early-stage candidates in-house than any other phase, and out-licensed more approved or marketed products.

One-third of the total in-licensing deal volume involved regional partnering, while out-licensing was led by North American territories - namely the US - where development, commercialization, and research/discovery deal structures were more prominent than flat-out divestments. Both in- and out-licensing by Big Pharma reflected a collaborative nature, as development/co-development and research/discovery were the most commonly used deal structures in alliances.



Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co

Pfizer

Roche

Teva

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. KEY POINTS AND OVERALL TOTALS



Deal volume increased but Big Pharma's overall share was small

Big Pharma represented the majority of deal-making spend

2014 and 2015 were stand-out years in Big Pharma deal-making

Bibliography

3. COMPANY ANALYSIS AND CASE STUDIES



AstraZeneca was the leading dealmaker by overall volume within the Big Pharma peer set

Johnson & Johnson signed key cancer deals and formed an innovation initiative

Roche continued oncology momentum but deal-making showed importance of other therapeutic areas

Pfizer's in-licensing fluctuated while out-licensing efforts decreased

Merck & Co's in-licensing drives strategy to become oncology leader

Overall, out-licensing increased by 47% and Teva had the largest proportion in the peer set

Bibliography

4. THERAPY AREA ANALYSIS



Oncology dominated Big Pharma deal volume

Endocrine, metabolic, and genetic disorders deal-making gained speed

Infectious diseases agreements declined, but there is potential for a turnaround

Oncology also led in terms of partnership dollar values

Oncology was also the focus of most out-licensing deals

Bibliography

5. DEAL ECONOMICS



Sanofi was the top dealmaker by dollars spent within the Big Pharma peer set

Johnson & Johnson's billion-dollar deals provided a strong position

AstraZeneca spent a large up-front sum

Payment metrics on deals generally increased

Average deal values increased

A higher proportion of deal value was still locked up in milestones

There were almost three-dozen billion-dollar deals between 2012 and 2016

Bibliography

6. PHASE ANALYSIS

7. DEAL STRUCTURES

8. APPENDIX



