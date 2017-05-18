CALI, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 --New Colombia Resources, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PINK: NEWC), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S., with premium metallurgical coal and medical marijuana assets, is pleased to announce their medical marijuana joint venture, Sannabis SAS, has successfully treated another cancer patient. The patient is a male in his 60's with prostate cancer that was first diagnosed in January 2003, with a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) level of 5.25. In August 2003, he underwent surgery to remove his prostate with a PSA level of 10.05, the following month cancer was detected with a PSA of 3.90.

During 2004, he went through 10 sessions of radiation therapy with a PSA of 3.6; he began quarterly injections of Zoladex (Goserelin) hormone therapy. Bone scan showed no metastasis. From 2005-2013 he continued hormone therapy with yearly bone scans without metastasis with an average PSA of 9.90. In September 2013, with a PSA of 11.90, he began using Bicalutamide. In November of 2014 his bone scan was good and PSA was 12.53. In September 2015, his bone scan was good and his PSA level was 12.79.

In February 2016, his PSA jumped to 14.31 and a bone scan showed a compromising metastasis in his right femur. His PSA levels last year were: May-9.87, August-19.06, September-14.71, November-18.77, and December-18.63.

In January 2017, a CT scan revealed lumps on his lungs; he then started a treatment of Sannabis' Pure Cannabis Indica Extract applied rectally. His PSA in January 2017 was 3.83, in February his PSA dropped to .87 and a CT scan showed the lumps had disappeared. In March, his level declined even further to .07, and last week it dropped to 0. The patient also experienced relief from a long-term case of hemorrhoids.

These results are very encouraging to New Colombia Resources as they prepare to open treatment spas for patients from abroad that want access to quality cannabis extracts made from medicinal strains only found in Colombia, while experiencing all the natural beauty Colombia has to offer.

New Colombia Resources President John Campo is in Washington D.C. this week attending the Marijuana Business Conference and Expo held at the Gaylord National Harbor Hotel. Colombia's year-round growing season, natural sunlight, and ideal soil continue to be of much interest and separates them from U.S. growers. Mr. Campo also met with U.S. politcians and officials at the Colombian Embassy to help promote both their coal and medical marijuana businesses. New Colombia Resources has several proposals to encourage more trade between the U.S. and Colombia in both sectors. More specific updates will be given detailing these meetings and subsequent agreements.

New Colombia Resources, Inc. owns vast reserves of premium metallurgical coal mining titles and a medical marijuana joint venture in the Republic of Colombia. They own 100% of La Tabaquera metallurgical coal mine in Colombia with an estimated 15- 17 million tonnes of reserves. They have an additional 1196 ha. metallurgical coal mining title that they are negotiating to develop with a foreign entity to build a coal fired power plant. New Colombia Resources holds a significant position in Sannabis SAS which legally produces medical marijuana products in the Republic of Colombia.

