The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 22 May 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0015998017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 31,423,546 shares (DKK 314,235,460) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 45,667 shares (DKK 456,670) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31,469,213 shares (DKK 314,692,130) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 10,000 shares at DKK 59.10 35,667 shares at DKK 73.90 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632154