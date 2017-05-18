sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FERRATUM OYJ: Notification of transactions in own shares

Helsinki/Berlin, 18 May 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") publishes this announcement pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 2 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Jorma Jokela 
Position:Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370078YLPFWHE33716_20170518113733_10
   
Issuer
Name:Ferratum Oyj
LEI:74370078YLPFWHE33716
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:16.5.2017
Venue:OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction:Other
 Sale of shares due to exercise of an option agreement by Clemens Krause
Further details: 
 Linked to stock option programme
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000106299
 
Volume:60000
Unit price:2.65000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:60000
Volume weighted average price:2.65000 Euro

 

 About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 5,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to twelve months.  Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2016).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

 

Contacts:

Ferratum Group  

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO  

T: +49 30 88715308

F: +49 30 88715309

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

 

Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

F: +358 20 741 1614

E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

  

European media enquiries:

Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alexander Schmidt | Andreas Martin

T: +49 69 27 13 89 26

E: Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com

E: Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com



