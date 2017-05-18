

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week ended May 13 will be issued at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Economists are expecting the new claims to rise by 240,000, from 236,000 last week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1132 against the euro, 110.51 against the yen, 0.9768 against the franc and 1.3029 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



