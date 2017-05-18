The DERMALOG "Iris Matching" Scores with Accuracy and Convenience

HAMBURG, Germany, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

8.5 million Matches - just in the blink of an eye

The biometric Iris Solution by DERMALOG provides the speed of more than 8.5 million Matches per second, certified by the SGS-TÜV Saar. In working with digital iris images the Iris Recognition shows a precision that is made for using with large-scale data sets. Collected iris images and worked out details (templates) serve for registration, verification and identification.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513581/Dermalog.jpg )



The leading German multi-biometrics provider and system integrator DERMALOG has applied for certifying the quality of his "Iris Matching". The certification of SGS-TÜV Saar indicates for the speed: the Iris Matching achieves more than 8.5 million "Matches" per second on a single blade including 40 CPU-cores.

DERMALOG managing director Günther Mull says: "Identification and verification of individuals by means of iris characteristics demonstrates a high accuracy. In addition, this biometric technology is contactless, therefore very hygienic and requires very little maintenance. Especially large installations like national ID databases, customs authorities and Border Control facilities benefit from fast and reliable solutions."

Furthermore, the DERMALOG solution supports a series of infrared iris cameras. Amongst other things infrared lighting provides that in recordings of eyes of dark colour - sufficient details are visible. Additionally the photography can be taken without extensive preparation time and from a longer distance. Günther Mull: "The DERMALOG Iris Recognition software is able to process recordings of poor quality. The Iris Recognition is a future-proof technology for biometric data matching - an innovation Made in Germany."

To learn more about the innovative biometric DERMALOG products and innovations

