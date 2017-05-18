

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of April 2017 of $235 million, pre-tax ($153 million after-tax). The company said catastrophe losses occurring in April comprised 11 events at an estimated cost of $229 million, pre-tax, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates of prior reported catastrophe losses.



The Allstate Corp. is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households through auto, home, life and other insurance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX