WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity has unexpectedly expanded at a faster pace in the month of May, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region climbed to 38.8 in May from 22.0 in April, with a positive reading indicating growth. The index has been expected to dip to 19.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX