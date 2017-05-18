

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group (CS) said that, at Extraordinary General Meeting, its shareholders approved the proposed capital increase. The shareholders approved an ordinary capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 404.53 million newly issued registered shares to existing shareholders.



With a majority of 99.35% of the votes represented, the shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG approved a share capital increase through a rights offering of up to 404.53 million newly issued registered shares with a nominal value of 0.04 Swiss francs each to existing shareholders. The proposed rights offering was therefore approved by more than the required majority of more than 50.0% of the votes represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.



The shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG will be allotted one pre-emptive subscription right for each registered share they hold on May 22, 2017, including new shares to be issued under the scrip dividend alternative for the financial year 2016, as approved at the Annual General Meeting of April 28, 2017. 11 pre-emptive subscription rights entitle the holder of such rights - subject to certain restrictions under applicable local laws - to purchase 2 new registered shares at the offer price of 10.80 francs per share. Credit Suisse Group AG expects that the net proceeds of the rights offering (excluding the issuance of any new shares from the exercise of rights allotted on shares received as scrip dividend) will amount to about 4 billion francs.



The pre-emptive subscription rights are expected to be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange from May 23, 2017 to June 2, 2017. The exercise period for the pre-emptive subscription rights is expected to be from May 23, 2017 to June 7, 2017, 12:00 noon (CEST). The listing and the first day of trading of the new registered shares on SIX Swiss Exchange, as well as the delivery of the new registered shares against payment of the offer price, are expected to take place on June 8, 2017.



