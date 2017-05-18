BOSTON, MA and JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- SystemOne, a connected health company developing data-driven healthcare solutions, announced today it is upgrading accessibility for medical devices and systems in the developing world. Using Vodafone's global Internet of Things (IoT) SIM and Managed IoT Connectivity Platform, SystemOne will bring secure, consistent connections to healthcare facilities tackling some of the world's most pervasive infectious diseases.

SystemOne has been connecting devices and labs in technologically-isolated places across the globe since 2012, capturing and transmitting critical data to inform and address public health, and better connect doctors and patients. Through its work with the Ministries of Health, diagnostic device makers, clinical workers and global healthcare organizations and funders, SystemOne has deployed systems to over 1,500 medical sites across 35 countries, working to manage diseases including Tuberculosis, HIV, Ebola and Zika, among others.

For example, in Uganda, SystemOne has worked to bring over-the-air accessibility to devices that test for Tuberculosis. Test results can now be sent to clinicians automatically, and patients are notified that the results are ready to review, reducing the time it takes to process test results from 60 days to just three days. This makes it possible for patients to receive treatment sooner and drastically reduce the potential for the disease to spread before the patient is treated.

Previously, SystemOne used traditional cellular SIM cards from multiple local mobile carriers to provide accessibility to medical devices, however, local network reliability proved challenging. Limited by inadequate network coverage, a lack of data analytics and roaming capabilities, and complex installation and billing processes, SystemOne turned to Vodafone IoT. The Vodafone global IoT SIM and Manged IoT Connectivity Platform provides a secure, scalable solution for managing connectivity anywhere in the world.

"SystemOne's goal has always been to ensure that data moves faster than the diseases that impact the developing world," said Chris Macek, Founder and CEO of SystemOne. "We've made inroads in improving healthcare in many developing countries through national-scale rollouts of connectivity for medical diagnostic devices. With Vodafone's IoT technology and hardware, we can provide medical facilities with consistently reliable accessibility, ensuring clinicians can collect the data they need to make decisions that help save lives."

"It's our mission to transform lives and business by connecting every machine," said Ivo Rook, Vodafone global director of IoT. "SystemOne's work in the developing world speaks directly to that mission, as their work has an immense impact on the speed at which medical professionals receive information and treat patients in need around the world. SystemOne's use of IoT with infectious disease can potentially revolutionize disease surveillance and response, while helping countries optimize the use and value of expensive medical devices."

SystemOne recently began integrating Vodafone's IoT network into its healthcare solutions, and will continue deploying improved accessibility in dozens of countries ranging from sub-Saharan Africa to Southeast Asia and South America, enabling reliable access to critical medical data in the developing world.

About SystemOne

SystemOne focuses produces game-changing data-based solutions for connected healthcare globally. SystemOne's first globally deployed product, GxAlert, is a medical device connectivity software that collects and shares data that:

1. alerts health officials when deadly drug resistant TB is detected, 2. reduces time to treatment by getting patients enrolled earlier, 3. saves health systems millions of dollars in inventory waste, and 4. provides real-time and complete disease surveillance capabilities.

The company will soon launch its next-generation connectivity software, Aspect®, in instruments diagnosing diseases that include Zika, Ebola, HIV EID and Viral Load, Malaria, Hepatitis C and more. To contact SystemOne, email: info@systemone.id. For more information on GxAlert, email: info@gxalert.com or visit www.GxAlert.com

Stay updated by following @SystemOneCo on Twitter & Instagram or visit our website www.systemone.id

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3140682

