TEMPE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Green Planet Group (OTC PINK: GNPG) has retained the services of Mr. Chris Knapp to provide consulting and Investor Relations Services to the Company. Mr. Knapp provides consulting services to both private and public companies ranging from corporate finance, acquisitions, business development and investor relations. He has a successful track record in creating shareholder value and growth opportunity for many publicly traded companies listed on the NASDAQ, AMEX and OTC BB.

Chris Knapp is very experienced having helped to finance and assist dozens of startups and well established firms grow into much larger entities quickly. He has been offered seats on the Board of Directors of several corporations and has been instrumental in locating merger and acquisition candidates, as well as introducing institutional investors to many of his client companies.

In making the announcement, Green Planet Group is pleased to have retained Mr. Knapp as its consultant for this exciting launch period. Kenneth Bennett, Green Planet Group's CEO and president, stated, "Our management team evaluated numerous potential candidates and selected Mr. Knapp as the most qualified. We are indeed fortunate to have this professional assisting us in implementing our business plan."

Mr. Knapp noted, "I am very excited about assisting the management of Green Planet Group in building the business and telling the investing public about this incredible up and coming company about to take the world by storm. Green Planet presents a compelling crossover story by combining technologically advanced biotechnology science into the food growing industry. The horizontal and vertical integration of all four subsidiaries represent an immense opportunity ready to be exploited. The company is projecting excellent revenue growth and earnings combined with the potential for significant increases in valuation as its bioengineering technology comes online."

"We plan to keep investors routinely informed through Press Releases, updating our new Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as through periodic Company website updates. We have many exciting years ahead of us -- so stay tuned!" added Mr. Knapp.

About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly-owned subsidiaries: one operating company and four development companies. XenTx Lubricants, Inc. produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines. AAQIS, Inc. is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies, Inc. is developing green technologies for the mining of precious metals. The Company's Healing the Earth subsidiary is developing a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined -- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at time the statements are made.

