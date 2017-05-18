CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- iManage today announced the agenda for its second annual user conference, ConnectLive 2017, scheduled to take place in Chicago, May 24-25, 2017 at the Marriott Magnificent Mile. ConnectLive 2017 will bring together iManage customers including CIOs, IT professionals, technical architects, legal administrators and professional services firm executives to learn and share ideas on how professional work is changing and how the management of work product is adapting in response to those changes.

The agenda is packed with deep dive educational sessions (business, technical, developer and industry) and networking opportunities that will provide professional users with insights on serving their organizations and clients more effectively by enhancing work product productivity and governance. iManage CEO Neil Araujo will lead the opening keynote on Day 1 which focuses on transforming how your business operates.

"ConnectLive -- the world's leading forum for professionals who wish to improve the creation, sharing, and security of work product -- is back and it will be bigger and better than ever this year," said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. "We are providing a platform to create connections between our customers and our partners, between those that are using it every day in the service of their clients and others that are still searching for solutions to important issues in their businesses."

"Our team gains insights on how professional work is changing and how the management of work product is adapting in response to those changes," said Robert Guilbert, Senior Manager, Information Working Practices & Project Management, Winston & Strawn, LLP. "At ConnectLive, you have the chance to hear about the latest technology advancements first-hand while also expressing your ideas and feedback. It's really the best of both worlds for us."

ConnectLive is the densest concentration of iManage users. All iManage users are encouraged to register here to attend ConnectLive 2017. The company is also holding ConnectLive in London, June 27-28, 2017 at the InterContinental London - The O2 hotel.

