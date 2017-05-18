CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO of Determine, will be presenting at the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Institutional Investor Conference. The event is being held May 24-25, 2017, at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Mr. Stakenas' presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at 9:30 - 9:55AM PT in the Palisades B room.

He will address the expanding innovation and overall market opportunities of the Determine Cloud Platform, and the growing roster of global customers who are leveraging the company's strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay solutions. In addition, Mr. Stakenas will be available for one-on-one meetings that day to discuss the exciting business value that Determine is delivering to its Source-to-Pay and Contract Management customers through its proprietary Determine Cloud Platform.

"This annual B. Riley investor conference is the perfect opportunity for me to meet with the investment community face-to-face, and really delve into the how and where Determine is pushing the industry. There is so much interest built up around our concept of Platformance, and this forum provides the ideal environment to deliver the message of what it's all about."

- Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO, Determine

The 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Institutional Investor Conference is an invite-only event that offers premier networking and business development opportunities. It features over 200 company presentations, one-on-one meetings with high-level decision makers, and B. Riley's Discovery tracks highlighting companies our top-ranking analysts hand-picked for their "under the radar" stories.

"The appetite for what Determine delivers better than anyone is growing exponentially. The coverage we are receiving from industry analysts, the rankings that our Determine Cloud Platform solutions are achieving from the analysts, and the breadth and quality of customers we're onboarding are all continuing proof of how we're truly delivering on the promise of Platformance."

- Jeffrey Grosman, Chief Operating Officer, Determine

For more information about the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Institutional Investor Conference or to register for the event, please visit the conference link at www.brileyco.com.

About B. Riley & Co., LLC

B. Riley & Co., LLC is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research, and sales & trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, and merger and acquisitions advisory services. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research. B. Riley & Co., LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.brileyco.com.

B. Riley & Co., LLC is a part of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The Company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley & Co., LLC (www.brileyco.com), Great American Group, LLC (www.greatamerican.com), and B. Riley Capital Management, LLC (which also includes B. Riley Asset Management (www.brileyam.com), B. Riley Wealth Management (www.brileywealth.com), and Great American Capital Partners (www.gacapitalpartners.com). The Company also makes proprietary investments in other businesses, such as the acquisition of the United Online, Inc. (www.untd.com) in July 2016, where B. Riley Financial, Inc. is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise and assets in order to maximize value.

Supporting Resources

Determine blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine guides & misc. resources

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

Contact

Media Relations:

Rose Lee

Determine Inc.

+1.650.532.1590

pr@determine.com



