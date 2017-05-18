AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- AVEW HOLDINGS Inc. (OTC PINK: AVEW) today announced that the company has moved forward on a search for a Precious Metal Recovery Plant in the Central Texas Region. The company will initiate a long-term leasing agreement and select the best-fit site. AVEW's management plant concept will incorporate a space and area processing design specific to the Precious Metal recovery process. This allows for a more effective and efficient planned processing expansion. AVEW's current processing and precious metal recovery plan is for 6 to 12 tons of ore per month and will easily be expanded to 24 tons per month with minor changes or plant disruptions. This will also eliminate the need for additional buildings and duplication of support equipment for the same process.

The proposed engineered design also encompasses for the raw ore to be delivered to the front of the process and exit as a precious metal bar into a delivery vehicle. The plant design allows for a smooth effective production that can be expanded with little to no disruption to the plant.

Commenting on the transaction, CEO Jose Chavez stated, "The concept is to adopt our ore product and processing engineering approach which maximizes performance, output, quality, and additional bottom line profits. In other words, we increase efficiency and decrease operating expenses."

