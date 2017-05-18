BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Cayan®, a payment technology company, today introduced Genius Mini™, a semi-integrated mobile payment solution that allows any business to deliver a Unified Commerce experience to their customers wherever they are -- at the table, in the aisle, on the road or wherever there's a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Genius Mini supports the growing trend of retailers and restaurants embracing mobile tablet POS systems and can accept all payment types including EMV®/chip cards, NFC and magstripe.

In the ever-evolving world of retail and restaurants, where customer expectations are always increasing, business owners are looking to innovate both their business models and their customer experience. Whether it is breaking out of the four walls of a brick-and-mortar location to run pop-up stores or in-home services, or creating more personal shopping experiences like in-aisle checkout or tableside payments -- Genius Mini gives businesses the freedom to do business in new and interesting ways.

Genius Mini works securely with many leading POS systems using point-to-point encryption and tokenization to deliver enhanced security right out-of-the-box while reducing PCI scope. With just one small device, connected to a tablet via audio jack or Bluetooth®, businesses can accept all payment types including EMV®/chip cards, mobile payments like Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay, in addition to traditional magstripe credit cards, debit cards, and stored value cards.

Genius Mini is the newest product in the Cayan Unified Commerce Solution™ Suite, which gives businesses the ability to manage the customer experience across locations and between channels without ever touching cardholder data. Businesses get a holistic view of customer behavior across all shopping channels, consolidated sales reporting, and the ability to create channel-crossing customer experiences like the option to buy remotely and return in store or buy online and pick up in store.

"Businesses, particularly retailers and restaurants, are innovating at breakneck speed to meet the demands of today's consumer. We believe payments can be an enabler of the new experiences businesses want to deliver. Genius Mini gives businesses the freedom to move beyond traditional checkout while maintaining performance and security -- to actually improve customer satisfaction," said Cayan CRO, Ken Paull.

Cayan will preview the iOS version of Genius Mini at next week's National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago prior to its official launch in June, with Android and Windows versions available shortly thereafter. Genius Mini has a variety of use cases, including:

Pay at the Table: With Genius Mini and an iPad POS, wait staff can take the payment right at the table -- eliminating the need to handle credit cards and helping to turn tables faster

Food Trucks, Festivals and Events: Genius Mini's portable nature means restaurants aren't limited to a physical location -- and are still fully secure and can accept mobile payments

Personal Shoppers: Retailers can have a more consultative shopping experience -- from browsing and product selection right through to checkout, all from the shop floor

Pop-up Stores: No need for a separate system, Genius Mini allows retailers to set up their business anywhere and still have a unified experience at checkout

For Onsite Services: For professionals completing onsite work (such as repair services, in-home consultations, etc.), Genius Mini streamlines payment processes for both the service provider and customer. Businesses can accept secure EMV payments from customers in the field rather than waiting to process a payment after the fact

Cayan® is a technology company focused on transformative innovations in payments. From simple and reliable payment processing, to fully integrated, multichannel customer engagement platforms, Cayan is continuously developing new ways to unlock the power of payments. Cayan's platforms include their Cayan® Unified Commerce Solution Suite™ and Genius® Platform -- both are secure and scalable platforms that are fully configurable, tailored to a business's unique needs and easy to implement. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world's fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit www.cayan.com.

