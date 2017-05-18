REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article covering AXIM® Biotechnologies Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM). SeeThruEquity recently initiated the stock with a $17 per share price target -- a 62% premium to the current market price of $10.52 per share, as of May 17, 2017. The article takes a closer look at the SeeThruEquity research report and the implications for AXIM moving forward.

AXIM Biotech operates in the legal nutraceutical and pharmaceutical subset of the cannabis industry, but SeeThruEquity notes the rapidly advancing legalization movement is likely to have an impact on its valuation and market perception. This may be especially true with the upcoming launch of several new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that aim to target the cannabis industry since they will likely hold an oversized position in AXIM Biotech given its market capitalization.

Several Catalysts for 2017

AXIM Biotech has several upcoming catalysts that could favorably impact its valuation over the coming quarters. The company launched its CanChew®, a patented, controlled-release cannabis chewing gum for general wellbeing, in all 50 states and 40 countries. With more than 10 commercial-ready products in nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and oral care markets, the company is already generating revenue without the need for regulatory approvals.

In addition to these products, the company has more than 20 clinical products planned and is in the process of developing pharmaceutical candidates using chewing gum and other delivery methods -- including suppositories, transdermals, and transconjuctivals. These products are expected to begin reporting trial results this year.

SeeThruEquity pointed out that lesser-known products in the pipeline could become new category leaders. For instance, the company's Oraximax™ is a cannabinoid product that management hopes will define a new category of oral care products thanks to its anti-inflammatory, anti-proliferative, and bactericidal properties. The company also offers lozenge and skin care products that could have similar potential.

Significant Potential

SeeThruEquity views the stock as an "intriguing speculative company" targeting the rapidly growing market for legal cannabis products with "what appears to be differentiated intellectual property and bold development plans" along with an intention to uplist the stock to a higher exchange.

In terms of financial performance, the analyst expects AXIM to begin generating meaningful revenue next year before truly ramping up by 2019. The analyst projects revenue of $49 million, EBITDA of $6.7 million, and earnings per share of $0.01 during 2019E, which would translate to a relatively modest 11.5x revenue multiple. The company has the potential to dramatically expand these revenues at a high margin through licensing opportunities as well.

AXIM Biotech has the self-issued goal of reaching an annual run rate of $1 billion by 2025, including $203 million from nutraceuticals and $200 million from pharmaceuticals. With 17 patents and 20 trademarks, the company is positioned to grow its portfolio through both internal product development and licensing opportunities with other industry leaders. It points to leaders like GW Pharmaceuticals plc as an example of such ambitions.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/173-axim-biotech-soars-after-analyst-issues-17-price-target

About SECFilings.com

Founded in 2004, SECFilings.com provides free real time filing alerts to over 600,000 registered members and offers services to help public companies grow their audience of interested investors.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns SECFilings.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://secfilings.com/Disclaimer.aspx.

SECFilings.com

Paul Archie

406-862-2242

parchie@secfilings.com



