Werum IT Solutions honored with Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Leadership Award for Industrial Automation Solutions in Pharma and Biotech

Award recognizes Werum's advanced PAS-X Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for improving manufacturing processes throughout pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Werum's triad of software, content, and services provides premium value for customers, with innovative solutions for enterprise manufacturing intelligence and automation integration enabling Industrial IoT/Industrie 4.0

LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the industrial automation solutions market for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Werum IT Solutions with the 2017 Global Technology Leadership Award. As the most functional, comprehensive manufacturing execution system (MES) on the market, Werum's PAS-X MES solution enhances the operational efficiency of pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers' businesses, increases their productivity, and aids in regulatory compliance.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Technology Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates outstanding achievements in developing and leveraging new technologies significantly impacting the functionality and customer value of products and applications. The award recognizes the sizable R&D spends dedicated to innovation, their crucial importance to the industry, and the resulting positive impact on brand perception.

"With its flagship product PAS-X, Werum IT Solutions is the world's leading supplier of MES and manufacturing IT solutions dedicated to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries," says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst, Shilpa Mathur Ramachandran. "The company also supports enterprise manufacturing intelligence, an advanced integration of the automation layer, and superior interfacing technologies, in line with the Industrial Internet of Things and Industrie 4.0 trends."

In addition, Werum IT Solutions makes full use of its PAS-X User Forum and User Group Meetings to boost the product's functionality and strengthen the company's services and procedures. The annual gatherings in Europe and the United States bring together a global network of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals, acting as an efficient platform to exchange ideas for best practices and discuss emerging industry trends and challenges. Owing to these proactive measures, the majority of the world's top 30 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as many regional and mid-sized manufacturers, use the PAS-X MES software.

"For its continuous investment and focus on leveraging technology to drive customer value and business impact, we are pleased to present Werum IT Solutions with the 2017 Global Technology Leadership Award for Industrial Automation Solutions in Pharma and Biotech," says Frost & Sullivan's Ramachandran.

Rüdiger Schlierenkämper, CEO of Werum IT Solutions GmbH: "Earning the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award is a tremendous achievement for which we thank our customers. We will continue to pave the way to the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, while addressing the challenges of our customers and actively developing new solutions under the Industrial Internet of Things and Pharma 4.0 concepts."

Werum's MES solution comprises the PAS-X software, pre-configured content, and a full set of services. Through standardized interfaces, the software integrates all related IT and production systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), laboratory information management system (LIMS), and distributed control system (DCS). This integration allows the company to offer seamless information exchange, data integrity, and higher performance. Moreover, Werum's deep knowledge of industry operations helps it provide distinct templates that fit approximately 90% of any customer's needs out of the box.

Among other challenges, the growing demand to replicate manufacturing plants and facilities, and the need to minimize costs associated with production downtime, have led pharma and biotech manufacturers to seek cost-effective, off-the-shelf MES solutions to navigate complex environments, increasing overall manufacturing efficiency, productivity, and visibility. Werum's PAS-X MES solution meets these challenges, and also addresses requirements for cloud-based initiatives, industrial mobility, and Big Data analytics.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Werum IT Solutions

Werum IT Solutions is the world's leading supplier of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and manufacturing IT solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Its PAS-X software product is run by the majority of the world's top 30 pharmaceutical and biotech companies but also by many mid-sized manufacturers. Werum's manufacturing IT solutions help pharma manufacturers to increase efficiency, improve productivity, and meet regulatory requirements. Founded in 1969, Werum is headquartered in Lüneburg, Germany, and has many locations in Europe, America, and Asia.

www.werum.com

Werum is part of Medipak Systems, the Pharma Systems business area of the international technology group Körber. The Business Areas six companies, Dividella, Fargo Automation, Mediseal, Rondo, Seidenader Maschinenbau and Werum IT Solutions, are global leading providers of high-quality solutions for the manufacturing and packaging process of pharmaceutical products. As a Medipak Systems company, Werum provides integrated IT solutions for all phases of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production - including process development, commercial production, and packaging as well as track & trace serialization. Körber unites around 11,500 professionals in industry-leading companies worldwide, achieving annual earnings of 2.3 billion Euros.

www.medipak-systems.com, www.koerber.de/en

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

