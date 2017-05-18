Biologique Recherche and Wellness for Cancer are Bringing Face and Body Treatments to Cancer Patients and Survivors Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Biologique Recherche has partnered with Wellness for Cancer to adapt facial and body treatments specifically to the needs of cancer patients and those in remission. Treatments will be available in the US and France in June, with plans to expand in over 70 countries by the year's end.

"With the help of Wellness for Cancer, we are bringing...wellness and beauty to those who need it most," says Rupert Schmid, Chairman of Biologique Recherche. "[Together] we are adapting our methodology and personalized approach to offer spa benefits to those who have been touched by cancer."

Biologique Recherche is individualizing gestures and products for each client depending on cancer type, cancer therapy, surgery involved and long term conditions.

"It is important to see individuals beyond their diagnosis or situation...This partnership is a crucial step for those dealing with cancer and their physical and psychosocial side effects. Together, we are dedicated to quality training [of all spa therapists], products, and personalized care," says Julie Bach, Wellness for Cancer.

About Biologique Recherche

Biologique Recherche is a premiere French brand that offers skincare products and individualized treatments for men and women. Containing high concentrations of active ingredients and free of fragrance, products are cold-formulated in small batches at the Biologique Recherche laboratories in Paris. Biologique Recherche provides an unparalleled spa experience by offering a truly hyper-customized approach for each guest. For 40 years, Biologique Recherche's methodology has built a reputation for astounding effectiveness based on a clinical approach to skincare, delivering immediate and long lasting results. For more information, please visit www.BiologiqueRecherche.com

About Wellness for Cancer

Wellness for Cancer is a 501c(3) that is committed to assisting individuals improve their quality of life, reduce skin and body side effects from cancer therapy and increase mental well-being from a journey with cancer. The organization is recognized globally for bridging the medical world with the world of wellness to co-create evidence-based guidelines and standards. Wellness for Cancer has provided cancer-focused consulting and training to thousands of staff members in spas, wellness centers, hospitals and non-profits throughout the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada, and India. For more information, please visit www.wellnessforcancer.com

