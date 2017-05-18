Conference showcases customer adoptions and latest innovations in digital transformation and software robotics driving the digital workforce of the future

Blue Prism, developer of the world's most successful digital workforce, today unveiled details of its two Blue Prism World events in New York on June 7th, and London on June 21st. Blue Prism World will welcome over 800 customers, partners and analysts, while featuring speakers who are the leading minds and industry visionaries of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and enterprise digital transformation.

"We're gathering the largest and most prestigious group of first-movers, industry visionaries and RPA practitioners to demystify the digital workforce," said Pat Geary, chief marketing officer at Blue Prism. "We are beyond imagining what the next industrial revolution will look like - RPA is already changing the way we think about work and transforming enterprises. This is the place to see and hear the most innovative and large scale use cases of deployments of Blue Prism's enterprise scale RPA technology, which provide a robust and secure execution platform for best-of-breed AI, cognitive and digital technologies.

"I've been organizing customer meetings for every six months since 2009," Geary added, "and Blue Prism World is our largest to date. We believe passionately in sharing real world customer success stories. This is the best way our customers and partners can listen, learn and share best practices while demonstrating the value and close bonds that the Blue Prism customer and partner community enjoys."

Blue Prism World New York speakers will include:

Jon Theuerkauf , managing director and group head of performance excellence at BNY Mellon

, managing director and group head of performance excellence at BNY Mellon Ann Delmedico , vice president of Prudential Financials' RPA Center of Excellence

, vice president of Prudential Financials' RPA Center of Excellence A.J. Hanna , executive director of professional services at Ascension and Ministry Service Center

, executive director of professional services at Ascension and Ministry Service Center Mary C. Lacity , professor of information systems at the University of Missouri and visiting scholar at MIT Center of Information Systems Research

, professor of information systems at the University of Missouri and visiting scholar at MIT Center of Information Systems Research Plus five more enterprise customer presentations Speaking in the afternoon Customer Track

Speakers at Blue Prism World London will include:

Jon Theuerkauf , managing director and group head of performance excellence at BNY Mellon

, managing director and group head of performance excellence at BNY Mellon Brian Halpin , global head of automation at HSBC

, global head of automation at HSBC Leslie Willcocks , professor of technology work and globalization at the London School of Economics and Political Science

, professor of technology work and globalization at the London School of Economics and Political Science Lee Coulter , senior vice president of Ascension and CEO of the Ascension Ministry Service Center

, senior vice president of Ascension and CEO of the Ascension Ministry Service Center Plus five more enterprise customer presentations Speaking in the afternoon Customer Track

Blue Prism World 2017 already has over 800 registered attendees and 17 sponsoring partners, making it the RPA event of the year. Everyone attending will have an opportunity to network with industry thought leaders, senior IT execs and leading academics on RPA technology, share best practices with peers as well as get hands-on training from Blue Prism product experts.

In addition, Blue Prism will announce the Customer Award winners for most innovative use of Blue Prism, best enterprise implementation of Blue Prism and best use of Blue Prism to deliver business value. To nominate a Blue Prism deployment for an award at either event and for more information on the events, please visit: www.blueprismworld.com.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software delivers the world's most successful digital workforce, which operates within the most demanding enterprise administrative environments to automate high-risk, manual, rules-based and repetitive tasks and radically improves agility, efficiency, accuracy and compliance. Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform for the digital enterprise. Blue Prism's RPA software has executed more than one billion transactions for enterprises including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

