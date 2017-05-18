EY and Automation Anywhere collaborate globally in enterprise intelligent automation to help increase efficiencies and cost savings

LONDON, May 182017 /PRNewswire/ --EY has announced that it is working with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation for enterprises, to help companies to increase efficiencies and reduce costs across back- and front-office operations and in enterprise functions such as finance, HR, supply chain, IT, and sales and marketing.

The collaboration is part of EY's broader intelligent automation strategy to drive client value by taking a business-led position in providing sector-specific approaches enabled by Automation Anywhere's RPA solutions, combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics.

Weston Jones, EY Global Advisory RPA and Intelligent Automation Leader, says:

"Automation is fundamentally transforming the workplace. At EY, we are helping our clients in key sectors such as manufacturing, consumer and financial services to support growth with the formation of a digital workforce. EY is committed to working with leaders in disruptive technologies, such as Automation Anywhere, to provide high-impact, transformative services to clients."

Milan Sheth, EY Advisory Partner and Technology Sector Leader, EY India, says:

"Automation Anywhere's platform, which combines robotics, cognitive intelligence and analytics to address business problems, aligns with EY's vision of providing intelligent automation approaches to clients."

EY has driven more than 100 intelligent automation projects for 70 clients in 25 countries, bringing cognitive capabilities to enterprises across the globe in the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, telecommunications, consumer products, banking and insurance sectors.

EY has engaged in plans to enhance its suite of automation and AI offerings with the opening of an AI center in India that can help organizations find new ways to deploy emerging technologies across a range of functions in their business environment and build a more digital workforce of the future. EY's technology-focused facilities are part of its multi-million-dollar investment in its EY wavespace' locations, a network to explore and leverage innovative new ideas and develop bold, connected approaches that will help businesses to thrive in the transformative age.

Ankur Kothari, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder at Automation Anywhere, says:

"Transforming the workforce requires a deeper understanding of client's business and industry-specific process expertise. EY's trusted experience in anticipating business challenges and responding with proven methodologies will help ensure that customers smoothly transition toward building a digital workforce that creates tremendous value, instantaneously, upon deployment. And its commitment to helping clients adopt emerging technologies through its AI learning center aligns with our focus on delivering digital workforce needs.

