Vendors in the Global Energy Management System Market Capitalising on the Adoption of Emerging Technologies Such as Mobility, Cloud, Big Data, and Analytics

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global energy management system (EMS) market, which is currently valued at US$ 6,340 Mn is projected to reach US$ 21,626.6 Mn by 2025-end. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to reflect 14.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. The report also cites that the increasing demand for energy management solutions to reduce energy consumption coupled with the growing pressure to adopt sustainable energy solutions in industrial and commercial sectors is majorly supporting the growth of global energy management system market. Moreover, factors such as augmented energy prices, new regulatory guidelines related to energy management and growing concerns over environmental sustainability are fueling the demand for energy management systems worldwide.

(Logo:http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



Global Energy Management System (EMS) Market: Research Highlights

Owing to its technological superiority, preference for cloud-based EMS deployment is expected to grow higher as compared to on-premise EMS deployment over the forecast period.

In 2016, deployments of EMS in oil & gas industry itself accounted for more than 27% revenue share of the global market. Use of EMS in the oil & gas industry is expected to remain robust in 2017 and beyond.

Meanwhile, demand for EMS has grown exponentially in the building automation sector. Towards the end of forecast period, the sector is expected to account for a sizeable contribution to the growth of global EMS market.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3903

Amongst all the regions, the energy management market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness a higher growth rate as compared to other markets, reflecting as CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The region embraces some of the fastest emerging economies in the world, which include India and China, along with developed economies such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Further, Asia Pacific holds the top position in the world when it comes to volume consumption of energy, which is expected to increase even higher over the next couple of years. North America and Europe are the other two regions with great significance to the global market. In terms of revenue, both the regions collectively accounted for more than 60% share of the global market in 2016. In addition, the market in North America was valued at US$ 2,428.2 Mn in 2015 and accounted for 38.3 % of the global market revenue share. Also, the region is likely to remain dominant over 2025, capturing a revenue share of 33.6% of the overall market.

Preview Analysis on Global Energy Management System Market Taxonomy By Deployment - Cloud Based, On Premise; By Software - Utility Energy Management, Industrial Energy Management, Enterprise Carbon And Energy Management, Residential Energy Management; By Vertical - Automotive, Building Automation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Power And Energy, Others (F&B, Government Etc.): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/energy-management-system-market

Additional Highlights of the Report Include:

The ever-increasing application of cloud-based technology is expected to create new business opportunities for EMS developers. EMS developers are laying emphasis on developing advanced systems that can be updated and upgraded in real-time, thereby facilitating users to utilise the data more efficiently. IBM Corporation, C.A Technologies, Eaton Corporation PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co. and Schneider Electric are amongst some of the top companies that develop energy management systems.

More from FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Smart Railways Market Segmentation By Device And Component - Rail Sensors, Video Surveillance Cameras, Smart Cards, Network And Connectivity Devices; By Service - Professional, Cloud, Integration And Implementation; By Solution - Passenger Information System, Railway Traffic Management System, Advanced Security Management System, Smart Ticketing System, Rail Operations Management System, Rail Communication And Networking System: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-railways-market

Segmentation By Device And Component - Rail Sensors, Video Surveillance Cameras, Smart Cards, Network And Connectivity Devices; By Service - Professional, Cloud, Integration And Implementation; By Solution - Passenger Information System, Railway Traffic Management System, Advanced Security Management System, Smart Ticketing System, Rail Operations Management System, Rail Communication And Networking System: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-railways-market Enterprise A2P SMS Market Segmentation By Traffic - National, Multi-Country; By Tool - Cloud API Messaging, Traditional And Managed Messaging; By Applications - Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, Customer Relationship Management (CRM); By Verticals - Financial Institutions And Banking, Gaming, Travel And Transport, Health And Hospitality, Retail: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enterprise-application-to-person-sms-market

Segmentation By Traffic - National, Multi-Country; By Tool - Cloud API Messaging, Traditional And Managed Messaging; By Applications - Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, Customer Relationship Management (CRM); By Verticals - Financial Institutions And Banking, Gaming, Travel And Transport, Health And Hospitality, Retail: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enterprise-application-to-person-sms-market Mobile Payment Transaction Market Segmentation By Technology - Sms, Wap/ Web, Ussd, Nfc; By Purpose - Merchandise Purchase, Money Transfer, Bill Payment , Ticketing, Other; Competitive Landscape - Paypal, Mastercard, Google Wallet, Levelup, Braintree, Visa, Moneybookers, Worldpay, CLINKLE, Singlepoint, Venmo Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market Mobile Payment T: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-mobile-payment-transaction-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



FMI Blog:http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com