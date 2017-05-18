TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annually). Distributions are payable June 9, 2017 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.86 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.41 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distribution Details Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05208 Ex-Dividend Date: May 29, 2017 Record Date: May 31, 2017 Payable Date: June 9, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

info@quadravest.com

www.lifesplit.com



