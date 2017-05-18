Company's net turnover in the first three months of 2017 was 263.3 thousand euros, showing an increase of 2.9% against the corresponding period in 2016, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 34.2 thousand euros - by 30.3% or 8.0 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2016.



The commercial profitability in the first three months of 2017 was 13.0%, compared to 10.3% in the corresponding period in 2016.



Profit or Loss Account



31.03. 31.03. 2017 2016 EUR EUR Net sales 263 255 344 909 a) from agricultural activities 263 255 344 909 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 14 858 (446) Other operating income 14 624 12 440 Costs of materials: (123 (110 363) 483) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (87 (83 135) 341) b) other external costs (36 (27 228) 142) Personnel costs: (105 (103 229) 328) a) salaries for work (82 (81 889) 245) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (18 (18 322) 049) c) other social insurance costs (4 (4 018) 034) Depreciation adjustments: (12 (10 107) 926) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (12 (10 107) 858) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company - (68) considers to be above the normal write-off amounts Other operating costs (17 (16 886) 891) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 34 241 26 275 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (5 (6 043) 555) Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 29 198 19 720 The profit or loss for the year 29 198 19 720 =============== Equity per 1 share (EPS) 0,069 0,047



JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija' is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company's basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services - consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.



Valda Malniece Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv



