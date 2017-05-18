TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07350 per Equity share. The distribution is payable June 9, 2017 to shareholders on record as of May 31, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on May 31, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.07350 per share based on the VWAP of $8.82 payable on June 9, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $5.11 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco inc. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank Power Corporation of Thomson Reuters CI Financial Corp. Canada Corporation Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. EnCana Coproration Loblaw Companies Limited TransAlta Corporation Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corporation Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.07350 Ex-Dividend Date: May 29, 2017 Record Date: May 31,2017 Payable Date: June 9,2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

info@quadravest.com

www.dividendselect15.com



