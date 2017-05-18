Euroloan Group PLC, the leading European digital financial technology company, appoints James Hickson, former Wall St. Fintech leader, as Group CEO. The move is part of Euroloan's drive to grow the business and market share significantly across Europe.



Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-18 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroloan Group PLC, a pioneering European financial technology company with offices in Helsinki (HQ), Luxembourg, Stockholm and Warsaw, announced today the appointment of James Hickson (B.Sc., M.B.A.) as group Chief Executive Officer. Hickson, an accomplished financial technology industry executive with 16 years of experience on Wall Street, most recently led a FinTech technology business development practice at Morgan Stanley. With international experience in New York, London, Saudi Arabia, and Eastern Europe, he has long been at the forefront of a changing financial services landscape, and is uniquely positioned to lead the company through its next phase of growth.



"Hickson brings the right mix of international banking experience, deep insight on FinTech and an entrepreneurial spirit," said Tommi Lindfors, Chairman and founder of Euroloan. "He is a proven leader and driver of success in demanding international markets. We look to his expertise in building high performance teams, and navigating market and operational complexity as we develop new services across Europe."



"The Euroloan business model and team position the company for distinctive growth in the field," commented Hickson. "Our partnership with Verifone, for one, enables immediate onboarding of customers at the point of sale, with attractive payment and credit alternatives to merchants and consumers. Coupled with a historic, record-setting credit agreement in the Nordics through Fortress, and Euroloan's fully automated lending systems, we are well placed to win market share."



Samuli Korpinen, Euroloan Strategic Advisor and critical to the ongoing development of group strategy added, "Last year, we recognized the importance of growing our management team to achieve our ambitions. We are thrilled to have someone of James' caliber join our team and I look forward to partnering with him to achieve our goals."



About Euroloan Group



Euroloan Group PLC is a rapidly growing international group, specialized in highly automated financial services and financial technology (FinTech). The Group has offices in Helsinki (HQ), Luxembourg, Stockholm and Warsaw and the team includes 80 professionals of 20 different nationalities.



The Group operates in a mobile online environment offering credit limits, loans, money transfers, webshop payment services, invoice payments and collection services as a real-time e-business to retail customers. For webshops and sales points, Euroloan offers pay-per-invoice and sales finance solutions that are easy, free of charge, and work under the merchants' own brands. Euroloan originates high-quality consumer receivables with continuous monitoring and servicing.



All services are truly instant and automated and include origination and debt servicing functions that traditionally have been manual, such as identification, scoring, underwriting, payments, back-office, credit monitoring and debt collection. This is made possible by Euroloan's proprietary cloud-based banking software and secured by its ISO27001:2013-certified information security management system.



More information about Euroloan Group is available at www.euroloan.com, Finland www.euroloan.fi, Poland www.euroloan.pl and in Sweden on www.euroloan.se.



For more information, please contact: Jonas Lindholm Euroloan Group Plc Tel +358 10 217 1003 Email: investor@euroloan.com