NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 18, 2017) - Plandaí Biotechnology (OTCQB: PLPL) announced that it will conduct a human clinical trial to study the effectiveness of using its highly bioavailable green tea extract, Phytofare ® Catechin Complex, to regulate blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetics. If the positive data that was recently published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics is any indicator, Plandaí should expect to receive its own positive data. The two studies could complement one another, and Plandaí's study could further strengthen the case for using green tea catechins in improving the health of type 2 diabetics.

According to an industry report, the market for diabetes drugs alone was valued at $30.95 billion in 2016, and it's expected to grow at an exponential rate and become a $44.53 billion market by 2021, at a CAGR of about 7.5%.

Obviously Plandaí would like to carve out its own space in this industry, and with a recently published study showing success with a green tea supplement that only contained 1 of the tea plant's 8 catechins, Plandaí has to feel pretty confident it can produce even better data given it can deliver all 8 catechins with its Phytofare ® extract.

Catechins are known as antioxidants, and antioxidants protect the body from free radicals that are thought to play a role in everything from heart disease to cancer. Catechins are found in the greatest abundance in the leaves of the tea plant.

And we already know that Plandaí produces a product (Phytofare ® ) that contains all 8 of the catechins found in the tea plant. But, more importantly, Plandaí's product has proven in human clinical trials that it can deliver 10 times more of the catechins into the bloodstream and keep those antioxidants there at therapeutic levels for more than 24 hours.

Now, let's fast forward to the data from a study that was just published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics and how Plandaí can add to that data with its clinical trial in diabetes. In that clinical trial, over 400 pregnant women, all of whom were in their third trimester and were diagnosed with gestational diabetes mellitus or "GDM," participated in investigating the effects of the catechin "epigallocatechin 3-gallate" (EGCG) on GDM in terms of both maternal and neonatal treatment outcomes.

Data from the study suggests that mothers with GDM, who were given EGCG as a supplement during the third trimester of their pregnancy, had significantly improved maternal diabetic parameters, and fewer cases of neonatal complications, compared to similar women given a placebo supplement.

One of the trial's authors, H. Zhang, said of the study, "Our current clinical trial is the first to report the potential therapeutic value of the natural compound EGCG in GDM, which is able to both alleviate maternal diabetic symptoms and reduce the incidence of neonatal complications."

A point that we can't emphasize enough from the GDM study that could benefit Plandaí greatly is that participants were given a supplement that contained only 1 of the 8 catechins, and we don't even know how bioavailable the supplement was. During Plandaí's clinical trial however, participants will be given Phytofare ® , which we know will deliver all 8 catechins into the bloodstream of each participant in the study. So we expect that Plandaí's data could be extremely positive and further strengthen the research done in the GDM study.

Given how potent Phytofare ® is, and how Plandaí is able to enhance the already highly bioavailable extract even more by entrapping it in liposomes, positive data from Plandaí's upcoming clinical trial in type 2 diabetes could thrust the company into the conversation, and become a real solution for how we're treating/managing type 2 diabetes worldwide.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a Content Development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with research reports, corporate videos, CEO interviews and feature news articles.

We may from time to time include our own opinions about our featured companies, their businesses, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers and viewers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any company are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at: http://www.sec.gov. We also recommend as a general rule, that before investing in any securities you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks.

We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or adviser. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Our publications are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. In order to be in full compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), we are disclosing that SMMG is compensated $5,000 per month by Plandai Biotechnology for content development. Neither SMMG nor anyone associated with it owns shares in PLPL.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com.

Contact:

Stock Market Media Group

info@stockmarketmediagroup.com