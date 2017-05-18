London Digital Security Centre Partners with SecurityScorecard to Launch First Offering for Free Membership Scheme

Technology partnership provides London businesses with predictive security ratings data

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- London Digital Security Centre, a not-for-profit organization founded by the Mayor of London as a joint venture with the Metropolitan Police Service and the City of London Police and SecurityScorecard, the leading security rating platform, today announced a partnership to improve the cyber security health of London's business ecosystem.

Since its launch in 2013, SecurityScorecard has established itself as the highest-performing security rating platform to address the imminent risk of data breaches, a risk that has grown exponentially year over year. The company takes a unique and highly effective approach to security, identifying vulnerabilities from an outside perspective, the same way a hacker would. SecurityScorecard continuously and non-intrusively gathers millions of signals that are indicators of good and bad security factors and assigns a grade of A, B, C, D, or F to denote a company's security health. With the industry's most accurate rating of security risk, SecurityScorecard can help organizations gain operational command of the security posture for themselves and across all their partners and vendors.

On announcing the partnership, Chairman for the London Digital Security Centre, David Shepherd, stated, "Following last week's cyberattacks, the reality is even clearer. The role of the Centre is to help businesses grow and innovate their resilience to online threats and vulnerabilities. We are delighted that SecurityScorecard have joined us in this endeavor and are providing free services that will help businesses to take control of their digital security."

Through the partnership, SecurityScorecard will provide security ratings to all member businesses as part of London Digital Security Centre's initial service offering. As companies gain insight into their security posture, they will ultimately have the ability to access more detailed reporting and view individual ratings for 10 critical risk categories that contribute to the overall security rating, ranging from DNS health to employee security awareness and hacker chatter.

The London Digital Security Centre is a membership-based organization. The Centre works with academia and specialists from private industry to help businesses innovate, grow and prosper by helping them operate in a secure digital environment. The Centre have access to a wide range of services, including onsite security awareness training, educational programs, security assessments and the latest alerts regarding cybercriminal threats and online vulnerabilities.

"We are excited to partner with the London Digital Security Centre and are proud to help hundreds of thousands of businesses in the London area understand the SecurityScorecard rating for themselves and for their partners and suppliers. We are part of an interconnected ecosystem, where a compromise of a third-party could lead to a compromise of your company. We are excited to see London leading the charge in becoming a cyber secure city," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder of SecurityScorecard. "Our team of security engineers, developers, and data scientists have discovered that companies with a poor SecurityScorecard security rating are over five times more likely to fall victim to a data breach. By working with the London Digital Security Centre, we're able to provide these exclusive and predictive risk insights to London's businesses, helping the entire city become more secure."

"Today's businesses are all operating online and are part of the digital economy," said John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre. "The role of the Centre is to ensure that all members receive the right level of support that helps their business embrace digital commerce and digital innovations. The SecurityScorecard platform will help us to achieve this. As more companies register for the assessment and begin to improve their security ratings, the impact on London as a city will be significant."

To register for the assessment or for further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.

About London Digital Security Centre

The London Digital Security Centre is a non-for-profit organization founded by the Mayor of London as a joint venture with the Metropolitan Police Service and the City of London Police. The Centre works alongside the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (ActionFraud) to help prevent businesses being the victims of cybercrime. The London Digital Security Centre provides free impartial advice and support to businesses to help improve their digital security and enable them to work in a secure online environment. For more information, visit www.londondsc.co.uk.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard's proprietary SaaS platform helps enterprises gain operational command of their security posture through continuous, non-intrusive monitoring for any organization including third and fourth parties. The platform offers an unmatched breadth and depth of critical data points including a broad range of risk categories such as Application Security, Malware, Patching Cadence, Network Security, Hacker Chatter, Social Engineering and Leaked Information. For more information, visit www.securityscorecard.com.

