InspireMD, Inc.: InspireMD's CGuard Carotid Embolic Prevention System Featured in Live Case Transmission at EuroPCR 2017

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NSPR) (NYSE MKT: NSPR.WS) ("InspireMD" or the "Company"), a leader in embolic prevention systems (EPS) / thrombus management technologies and neurovascular devices, today announced that the team of Prof. Alberto Cremonesi, Chief of the Cardiovascular Department and Director of the Interventional Cardiovascular Unit of Maria Cecilia Hospital - GVM Care & Research, Cotignola (Italy), performed a live stent endovascular interventional procedure featuring the CGuard™ EPS Carotid Stent at EuroPCR 2017. The case was transmitted real time to the entire congress. Dr. Cremonesi is one of the Course Directors of EuroPCR.

Professor Cremonesi commented, "The CGuard™ EPS Carotid Stent performance was excellent and lived up to our expectations. It will be an important tool in the treatment paradigm for carotid artery disease as the carotid artery stenting procedure becomes an increasingly viable alternative to carotid artery endarterectomy/surgery in Europe."

EuroPCR is the official annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI) and the world-leading course in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Bringing together over 12,000 clinicians and industry executives each year, EuroPCR is the global forum for sharing within and between all interventional communities. EuroPCR 2017 is taking place from 16-19 May 2017.

"As one of the leading interventional cardiologists in Europe, we are truly honored and grateful to have Dr. Cremonesi and his team perform a live broadcast case treating a patient with carotid artery disease using CGuardTM at EuroPCR," said James Barry, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD.

Additionally, a CGuard E-poster by Prof. Piotr Musialek, MD, DPhil, FESC, from the Jagiellonian University Department of Cardiac & Vascular Diseases was accepted and exhibited at EuroPCR 2017.

The poster is entitled "Durability of stroke prevention using routinely the CGuard™ MicroNet™ covered embolic prevention stent system to perform carotid revascularization in symptomatic and increased-stroke-risk asymptomatic patients: 12-month prospective evidence from PARADIGM study." It is on show May 16 - May 19, 2017 at EuroPCR 2017.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ technology to make its products the industry standard for embolic protection and to provide a superior solution to the key clinical issues of current stenting in patients with a high risk of distal embolization, no reflow and major adverse cardiac events.

InspireMD intends to pursue applications of this MicroNet technology in coronary, carotid (CGuard™), neurovascular, and peripheral artery procedures. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.

