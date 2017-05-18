Referring to the bulletin from NGS AB's annual general meeting held on May 4, 2017, and to NGS AB's press release published on May 12, 2017, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 19, 2017. The order book will not change.



Short name: NGS Terms: Split 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0000402448 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 18, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0009947708 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 19, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact NGS Group AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.