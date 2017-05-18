Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-18 15:14 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invalda INVL, AB finished the share buy-back. The company will purchase 0.19?% of own shares for the total amount of EUR 104,995.80 (without brokerage fees). Invalda INVL, AB could purchase up to 120.000 shares. During the share buy-back 23,076 units of shares were tendered.



Every shareholder sold 100 % of offered shares for the price of EUR 4.55 per share.



Share purchase procedure started from 4 May 2017 and was implemented through the market of official tender offers of NASDAQ Vilnius stock exchange until 18 May. The acquired shares will be settled on 22 May.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Darius Sulnis President of Invalda INVL E-mail: darius.sulnis@invl.com