

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence remained unchanged for a second straight month as overall economic prospects were at the same level, the National Bank of Belgium said Thursday, citing survey data.



The consumer confidence index held steady at zero, where it has been since March.



The survey showed that households' expectations regarding the economic situation in the next twelve months were unchanged, while they were slightly pessimistic regarding their financial situation ahead.



While consumers' expectations of a rise in unemployment in the next twelve months climbed, they also foresaw an increase in their savings.



