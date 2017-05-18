Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sanitary and Household Paper Market to 2021" report to their offering.

The publication is designed for companies who want to gain a comprehensive perspective on the global sanitary and household paper market. This publication makes it easy to compare across different countries and product groups to be able to find new market opportunities and make more profitable business decisions.

The major questions answered in this comprehensive publication include:

What is the global market size for sanitary and household paper?

What is the sanitary and household paper market size in different countries around the world?

Are the markets growing or decreasing?

How are the markets divided into different kinds of products?

How are different product groups developing?

How are the markets forecast to develop in the future?

The market information includes the total market size for sanitary and household paper as well as the market size and trends for the following kinds of products:

Tampons, diapers and other sanitary paper

Paper tissues and handkerchiefs

Paper tablecloths and serviettes

Toilet paper

Other sanitary and household paper

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h22j4z/global_sanitary

