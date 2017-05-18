The World's Largest Floating PV Power Plant of 40MW Connected to the Grid Using Sungrow's Inverters

HEFEI, China, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter system solution supplier, announced that the world's largest floating PV power plant of 40MW with Sungrow's PV inverters utilized has been successfully connected to the grid in Huainan, China.

The power plant is based in a subsided area of mining which is flooded due to the rainy weather with depth of water ranging from 4 to 10 meters in Huainan, a coal-rich city in southAnhui province. And the seriously mineralized water makes this area valueless. "The plant not only makes full use of this area, reducing the demand for lands, but also improves generation due to the cooling effects of the surface," explained a professional from the local government.

Sungrow's central inverter SG2500-MV employed in this plant features its integration of the inverter, the transformer and the switchgear, as a turnkey station with lower transportation cost due to its 20-foot containerized design. In addition, the combiner box SunBox PVS-8M/16M-W supplied by Sungrow as well is customized for floating power plants, enabling it to work stably in suchenvironment with high level of humidity and salt spray.

"Introducing cutting-edge technologies to products is what we are always committed to. We continue to offer better products and solutions to customers all over the world," said Professor Renxian Cao, president of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is a global leading PV inverter system solution supplier with over 31GW installed worldwide as of December 2016. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a global leader in research and development in solar inverters, with numerous patents and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter systems as well as energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With a 20-year track record of growth and success, Sungrow's products are available in over 50 countries, maintaining a market share of around 25% in Germany and over 15% globally. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: http://www.sungrowpower.com

