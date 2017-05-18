Molori Energy Inc.: Molori Energy Issues Preliminary Q2 Production Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / Molori Energy Inc. (TSX-V: MOL) (OTCQB: MOLOF) ("Molori" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide some preliminary operating results for the three and six-month period ending April 30, 2017. The Company plans to report complete Q2 financial results before June 29, 2017.

Highlights for the three and six-month period ending April 30, 20171

February to April 2017 ("Q2") production came in at a total of 31,800 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE")*, compared to 13,500 BOE for the period November 2016 to January 31, 2017 ("Q1").

Production for the three months ended April 30, 2017 increased by 135% quarter over quarter.

$2.3 million in gross sales during the first six months of the fiscal year. Gross oil & gas sales amounted to USD $1.03 million in Q2, compared to $530,000 in Q1.

70% reduction in Lease operating expenses ("LOE"). LOE were reduced from $17.86/BOE in Q1 to $10.46/BOE in Q2.

25% reduction in general and administrative expenses from Q1 to Q2.

1 -All numbers are in USD, Molori interest is 25%

Operations update

The Company, through its partner Ponderosa Energy Inc., continued to cost-effectively re-work wells, bringing them back into production. These efforts resulted in a significant increase in production numbers as well as a significant reduction in lease operating expenses ("LOE"). The Company plans to continue to re-work between 5-10 wells per month with a focus on its productive "State" leases. This is expected to continue to add low-cost oil and gas production, while at the same time providing positive cash flow.

Joel Dumaresq, CEO of Molori commented, "In the past several months, the team at Molori has not only developed an entirely new business model, but also established a solid reserve base, increased production month-over-month, and demonstrated an ability to deliver positive operational cash flow. What we are even more proud of, is the fact that with the assistance of our partners at Ponderosa, we've accomplished this increase in production and revenues while maintaining a debt-free Balance Sheet and at the same time lowering our operating expenses."

The Company also wishes to announce (See news release dated April 11, 2017) that it has now identified several drilling opportunities in its recently announced "Red Cave" play, and has developed a plan to expand its exposure to this prospective zone.

Molori has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 24 at 11:00am EDT (8:00am PDT) to discuss progress relating to its core well-rehabilitation business, as well as the exciting opportunity it's pursuing in the Red Cave. The Company invites all interested parties to participate via the following conference call bridge:

+1 416-548-6023 (Canada and/or International) or 1 877-394-5901 (North America Only) Access Code: 4767148 .

* Per BOE amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 MCF) of natural gas to one barrel (1 bbl) of crude oil. The BOE conversion ratio of 6 mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of natural gas as compared to oil is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 1:6, utilizing a conversion on a 1:6 basis may be misleading as an indication of value. The ratio of gas to oil was 40% gas and 60% oil for the three month period ending April 30, 2017 and 50% gas and 50% oil for the three months ending January 31, 2017.

About Molori

Molori Energy Inc. is an oil and gas production company with current operations in the Texas Panhandle West Field. The Company owns a 25 percent working interest in certain leases located in the bifurcated Texas panhandle, operated by Texas-based independent oil and gas producer Ponderosa Energy, LLC ("Ponderosa"), This giant field was discovered in 1910 and expanded three years later to create one of the US largest gas fields. The experienced management team at Molori is aggressively acquiring select properties which provide immediate cash flow and development opportunities, now and in the years ahead. Molori is seizing the opportunity, in the current oil & gas environment, to assemble oil and gas production in nearby and politically safe jurisdictions.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those with respect to the prices of oil and gas, the estimation of oil and gas resources and reserves, the realization of oil and gas reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, currency fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, Government regulation of oil and gas operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation.

