James Ross Consulting: Britvic PLC Licenses PackDevPro

PackDevPro optimizing packaging in the soft drink industry

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / James Ross Consulting announced today that Britvic PLC (OTCQX: BTVCY) is an official licensee of PackDevPro, their next-generation web-based software tool that enables packaging engineers to rapidly develop solutions for new and renovated packs that are demonstrably optimized for the supply chain.

PackDevPro Development Director, Stuart Kimpton said, "We are delighted to have Britvic on board as we share a common vision; to advance technology in the packaging industry."

As a web-based tool, PackDevPro forms part of a new generation active desktop for Packaging Engineers - providing consistent, transparent and technically optimized packaging solutions in real time on all web-enabled devices.

Britvic Soft Drinks, in the UK, became interested in the PackDevPro when conducting an RFQ for new packaging and palletization software. Working alongside PackDevPro's development team, they commissioned the software at the start of 2017. GB&I Packaging Technical Leader Lee Emery commented: "The PackDevPro tool is easy and intuitive to use, is competitively priced and, most importantly, gives us a common platform to push optimization within our fast-moving NPD process - the tool is a real asset."

About James Ross Consulting

Founded in 1993, James Ross Consulting is a global packaging consultancy offering cost optimization, technical support and analytical services. Committed to delivering value, they have helped Fortune 500 companies around the world improve their packaging and supply chain performance and reduce costs. Offices are based in the USA, UK and Australia. For more information about James Ross Consulting, visit the company's International websites at www.jrconsulting.com or www.packdevpro.com.

About Britvic

Britvic plc (LSE: BVIC) is a British producer of soft drinks based in Hemel Hempstead. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. It produces soft drinks under its own name and holds the license to sell others such as Pepsi in the UK.

