TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- JC Clark Ltd. ("JC Clark"), a Toronto based investment firm, announced today that it plans to vote the shares of Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. ("Liquor Stores") owned or controlled by it in favour of the director nominees put forth by PointNorth Capital. JC Clark, on behalf of certain funds managed by it, currently owns or controls approximately 1.5% of the outstanding common shares of Liquor Stores.

JC Clark is continuing to monitor the situation at Liquor Stores, and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to change its support should circumstances dictate.

About JC Clark

JC Clark is a leading independent investment firm that provides discretionary investment management services for high net worth individuals and institutional investors. JC Clark's investment strategies are focused on long-term growth and preservation of capital. Founded in 2001, the firm is privately owned primarily by its employees, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Contacts:

JC Clark Ltd.

Colin F. Stewart

Chief Executive Officer & Portfolio Manager

416-361-1279

www.jcclark.com



