GENEVA, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Prior to its acquisition by Google in August 2016, the cloud commerce firm known as Orbitera was part of the lucrative portfolio amassed by Manixer, a private equity firm based in Geneva, Switzerland. The decision to originally invest in this growing company was among the many key moves made by Manixer's Chairman, Marwan Naja.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513602/Manixer_Logo.jpg )



Coming Down From the Clouds

Orbitera is a company that began to take shape just six years ago in West Hollywood, California. Founded by software engineer Brian Singer and entrepreneur Firas Bushnaq, one of Orbitera's primary goals was to streamline the process of selling cloud software. The number of different complications in this particular area has grown due to the surging development of strategies when it comes to cloud-based transactions.

Marwan Naja and his team at Manixer recognized the potential significance of this company and offered their financial support to continue its rapid growth. Such investments have allowed the company to focus on four particular aspects in connection with the development of cloud marketplaces. These involve billing and cost optimization, marketplace and catalogs, packaging and provisioning, along with trials and lead management.

Envisioning an easier future for both businesses and individuals is part of the overall scope of Manixer's investment strategy. Not simply content to look at each investment from the cold perspective of mere financial numbers, Marwan Naja's focus also extends to the overall value that can be offered to society.

Manixer values the importance of education

In truth, Manixer does have a portion of their investments in facilities like hotels and laundry operations. However, Naja also makes certain to take into consideration the needs of future generations, which is why education is one of the more important cornerstones of the Manixer investment formula.

Chief among such investments for Manixer is Bellevue Education, which consists of 13 private schools situated across both Switzerland and the United Kingdom. While each school is able to operate independently of Manixer, its main goal is to instill the love of learning and other positive values that are at the core of the company's philosophy.

Through its investment in The New College of the Humanities in London, Manixer has expanded its education reach into the higher education sector. The College is in the Bloomsbury district of London and seeks to offer an educational style similar to that found at prestigious Ivy League universities .

Finally, Manixer recognized the need for students to have more effective channels for obtaining scholarships and have access to job opportunities. That explains their recent investment in Goodwall, which serves as a networking platform for high school students seeking to find the right university.

The role of education in Marwan Naja's growth within the competitive private equity industry over more than two decades can't be understated. After graduating from Indiana University with a BA in Economics and Political Science, Naja went on to Dartmouth College's legendary Tuck School of Business. There, he acquired an MBA and eventually served as head of private equity for Pictet & Cie and also for a segment of financial giant Deutsche Bank.

Taking a Long Look into the Future

All of that collective knowledge went into Manixer investments like that of Orbitera. Marwan Naja knows that easing the process of commerce as the world grows more complicated every day, helps expand value to society. Selling cloud-based software may not seem vital in the overall scheme of things, but Naja and Manixer have laid the groundwork to make sure that such transactions become easier.

More information about Manixer: www.manixer.com