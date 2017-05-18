MESQUITE, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- It's safe to say that the pickle trend has picked up steam across the globe -- you now have the option to have virtually any novelty item pickle flavored, whether it be a soft drink, candy or even a frozen treat. Although the trend seems to have exploded within the last year, the functional benefits behind pickle brine was first discovered almost two decades ago by a local Dallas company -- The Pickle Juice Company, a functional sports drink manufacturer that even trademarked the term Pickle Juice®.

Nearly 16 years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles beat all odds when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in 109-degree heat -- the hottest game ever played. The Eagles were a losing team and the game was expected to be a blowout, but the Eagles ended up beating the Cowboys 41-14. The Eagles' secret weapon? They fought off muscle cramps with pickle brine. Inspired by this game, The Pickle Juice Company was launched the following year, spearheading a movement that, little did they know, would be at the forefront of a booming pickle trend years later.

The Pickle Juice Company is the maker of the first sports beverage on the market that disrupts the neurological signals that cause muscle cramps. The company's current formulation took cues from key findings from Dr. Kevin C. Miller, a then doctoral student at Brigham Young University, whose interest was piqued by that famous Eagles vs. Cowboys game. Through his study, Dr. Miller found that pickle brine relieved cramps in just 85 seconds, 45 percent faster than drinking nothing and 37 percent faster than water alone.

"Capitalizing on the knowledge that muscle cramping is a neurological phenomenon, The Pickle Juice Company created a revolutionary product that has forever changed the way we see and use pickle brine and deal with muscle cramps," said Filip Keuppens, vice president of global sales & marketing for The Pickle Juice Company. "It's humbling to say that The Pickle Juice Company pioneered this pickle movement, and is the first drink manufacturer to utilize the functional benefits behind pickle brine."

Despite the familiar flavor profile, The Pickle Juice Company's products differ greatly from jarred pickle brine. Comprised of vitamins, minerals and 10x the electrolytes of most sports drinks, the purpose-built beverage contains a proprietary grain of vinegar that is proven to combat muscle cramps at the neurological source. It is widely believed that muscle cramps result from an electrolyte imbalance, and that the best cure is to consume more sodium, potassium, magnesium, etc. for relief. While electrolyte imbalance can play a role in triggering muscle cramps, the phenomenon is neurological, not physical. The Pickle Juice Company's 100% natural formula engages the same neurological receptors in the brain that causes cramps, prevents those neurons from firing and combats muscle cramps. This scientific and multi-factor approach prevents muscle cramps in as fast as 60 seconds, quicker than anything else currently available.

Due to its proven functionality for muscle cramps and its efficiency as a hydration aid, Pickle Juice® is becoming more and more commonly used by athletes, the military, people working in strenuous or hot environments and anyone who suffers from night-time muscle cramps. Countless professional athletes, including NFL, NBA, MLB and endurance athletes the world over use the functional benefits of Pickle Juice® to optimize their performance by preventing cramps and maximizing hydration.

The Pickle Juice Company's entire product line includes the 8oz. and 16.oz bottles of 100% Natural Pickle Juice Sport, 2.5oz. shots and 1 liter boxes of its 100% Natural Extra Strength Pickle Juice formula, and 1 liter bottles of Pickle Juice Chaser. For more information, please visit www.picklepower.com.

About The Pickle Juice Company: Established in 2001, The Pickle Juice Company's proprietary recipe was developed specifically to help prevent dehydration and muscle cramping caused by heat and muscle exertion. Due to its proven functionality for muscle cramps and its efficiency as a hydration aid, Pickle Juice is becoming more and more commonly used by athletes, the military, people working in strenuous or hot environments and the elderly who suffer from night-time muscle cramps. The Pickle Juice Company has been recognized at a national level several times for its effective formula. Most recently, the company was named a Bronze winner in the Product Line of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards 2016. For more information or to purchase products from The Pickle Juice Company visit, www.picklepower.com.

